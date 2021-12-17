Communication problem delays launch of Webb telescope

The Webb space telescope in the process of being attached to the top of an Ariane 5 rocket. Photo : THAT M. Pedoussaut

Another day, another problem with the Webb Space Telescope. The new delay has to do with a communications problem, and we can only hope it is not something serious.

NASA’s latest update on the Webb launch status was clear and concise: “The James Webb Space Telescope team is working on a communication problem between the observatory and the launch vehicle system,” the space agency posted. on his blog of the Webb telescope. “This will push the release date back to no earlier than Friday, December 24th. We will provide more information on the new release date no later than Friday December 17th. “

This is a two-day delay since it had been scheduled the long-awaited (and has many people) launch of the space observatory anxious) for December 22. A two-day delay doesn’t sound serious, but since no more details were released, it’s hard to know exactly. After all, the statement says the launch will be “no earlier than December 24”.

In November, a processing incident at a satellite preparation facility in Kourou, French Guiana, caused a vibration to go through the entire $ 10 billion telescope, causing a four-day delay. The incident occurred as Arianespace technicians were preparing to mount the Webb on the launch vehicle adapter. An investigation led by NASA found no problems persistent after the incident, and declared that the observatory was “ready to fly”.

Since then, much progress has been made. The telescope has been loaded with fuel, transported to the final assembly building at Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana, and has already been placed on top of the Ariane 5 rocket that will take you into space. As pointed out the blog From Webb on December 14, the telescope “was slowly raised almost 40 meters and aligned perfectly on top of the Ariane 5, after which technicians bolted the adapter from Webb’s launch vehicle to the rocket.”

The James Webb, successor to the Hubble space telescope that is still active but with difficulties, will use its infrared capabilities to study distant planets, stars, and some of the world’s largest galaxies. s ancient of the universe.

The vibration incident and now the communications problem are just two of the many problems that plagued the project over the years. The Webb, a collaboration between NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, was supposed to launch years ago, but technical challenges, the covid-19 pandemic, and others problems they have resulted in a seemingly endless succession of delays.

This year alone it has experienced multiple delays as the observatory was supposed to launch in March, October and November, including October 31. I guess the new target date that coincides with Christmas Eve is a lot less sinister than a Halloween release.