Comet Leonard unexpectedly brightens, offering one last chance to see it

This is the last chance to see Comet Leonard from anywhere in the world before it is ejected from our Solar System.

On December 12, the kite leonard had its closest approach with Earth: on its long way to the inner planets of the Solar System, the brightest comet of 2021 passed at a minimum distance of 34.9 million kilometers from our planet towards the Sun.

And although the first calculations indicated that the dawn of the days before its perigee (the point of its orbit closest to Earth) was the best time to observe it, Leonard has suddenly increased in brightness in the last few hours, offering one last chance to see him in mid-December.

How to see Comet Leonard from December 15 to 19

On December 15, Leonard reached a magnitude of 2.6, enough to observe the glow of his coma with the naked eye under ideal conditions. And although its brightness will most likely gradually decrease as it moves away from our planet, the sunsets of December 16-19 are the last window to see the comet’s passage from the night sky in both hemispheres.

In both the northern and southern hemispheres, Comet Leonard will appear once the Sun falls over the horizon at dusk. The best way to find it is by guiding yourself through Venus, the brightest star looking southeast.

Once Venus is located, Leonard will find himself closer to the horizon in a downward direction, near Sagittarius:

As the days go by, Leonard will position himself higher and higher on the horizon; However, it will continue to move away from Earth and therefore its brightness will diminish until it disappears in the night sky. Although in ideal conditions it will be possible to observe it with the naked eye as a faint star, with a telescope or binoculars it will be possible to capture more details, such as its coma or tail.

Traveling at 71 kilometers per second, Leonard will reach an escape velocity sufficient to say goodbye to the Solar System. After reaching the perihelion (the point in its orbit where it is closest to the Sun) on January 2, 2022, the comet will be kicked out of our cosmic neighborhood, ending a journey that began 35,000 years ago in the Oort cloud, at the edge of the Solar System.

