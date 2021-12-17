Climate change and human activity caused the extinction of Australia’s megafauna, study reveals

New research suggests that the extinction of kangaroos, giant wombats and other huge herbivores was due to a combination of human and environmental factors.

A team made up of ecologists, paleontologists and computer modelers from five different universities recreated in detail the ecosystem of Naracoorte, a region located 380 kilometers from Melbourne, in South Australia, where they coexisted huge marsupials 10,000 years ago.

Including invertebrates, plants, herbivorous and carnivorous animals, the model tried to explain in detail how some species subsisted and others more succumbed during the transition between the Pleistocene and the Holocene.

Research published in Ecography revealed that once plant species began to change due to human land use and late Pleistocene climate changes, plant species herbivorous megafauna specialized in feeding on a few specific plants were especially vulnerable.

“Our models revealed that extinct megafauna species, especially large herbivores, were more vulnerable to the mass extinction that started with plants and cascaded from the bottom up, caused by changes in plant species that we still have today. ”Explains John Llewelyn, an evolutionary ecologist at Flinders University and lead author of the study.

From the herbivorous megafauna, the change of the plants that used as food altered the rest of the food chain. And while the extinction of these giants is usually considered to be multifactorial, the role of human hunting is still not entirely clear, a disputed issue when it comes to explaining extinctions such as the woolly mammoth. (Mammuthus primigenius).

Among the species that disappeared from Australia 10,000 years ago are the simostenurus, a close relative of contemporary kangaroos with a short snout and a huge toe on each leg and the diprotodons, a rhino-sized marsupial considered a common ancestor of today’s wombats and koalas.

