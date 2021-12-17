Client makes master move, avoids long lines at Cinépolis thanks to Uber Eats

A user shows his story where Avoid a long line at Cinépolis with the help of Uber Eats at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The pandemic caused by the appearance of Covid-19 affected numerous industries, including the cinematographic one and their income at the box office. According to the Statista graph where it shows the box office revenues in theaters in Mexico, since 2011 registering 9.28 billion Mexican pesos, this figure was constantly increasing until 2019 and generating more than double the income with more than 18 billion pesos, but in 2020 this figure fell by more than 75 percent, registering only 3.58 billion pesos, having a historical fall where even some branches of the cinemas had to be forced to close their doors.

Despite its undeniable fall, due to the effective vaccination process, more and more people are integrating again to their new normal, visiting the movie theaters again, a fact that has coincided with one of the most anticipated films of the end times that includes an arachnid superhero.

One of the most anticipated deliveries of the year has just been released, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has even managed to break sales records in some movie companies, so that the rooms of different branches are with high crowds of people, excited by all the uncertainty that Marvel caused with its trailers and different theories of the fans, who have even chosen to get married inside theaters before its screening. However, some people may have some service inconsistencies in their favorite cinemas due to the high number of people present, either due to lack of tickets or long lines.

Given the high traffic of people in the branches of Cinépolis for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, long lines have been made to buy food and enter it into the rooms, be it soft drinks, popcorn, among others, so a client has chosen to make use of Uber Eats and show how avoided a long line at the cinema by ordering his popcorn at home, since the delivery men do not line up to collect food.

Faced with this ingenious move that he exposed on social networks, other users have applauded his creativity for doing use the Uber Eats delivery platform and avoid queuing at Cinépolis.

The delivery platforms they have proven their importance to consumers globally (especially in times of pandemic); However, its efficient service allows its clients to find some creative possibilities of use, managing to raise the image of the brands.

This is not the first time that a user of these delivery platforms take advantage of the benefits of home delivery service in unusual places, as was some time ago that consumer who chose to request a Rappi service in a basketball game that, despite the fact that the delivery man had some problems identifying the customer, nevertheless, put up his effective service and surely won a good tip.

Delivery platforms have once again proven effective service by providing effective solutions for rare situations.

