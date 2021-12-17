Citroën transforms the Ami into an electric buggy for adventurers – News – Hybrids and Electric

Citroën has revealed a new car concept based on its Ami electric microcar. The brand describes the My Ami Buggy Concept as a vehicle aimed at “adventurers on the roads or on the beach tracks”. His inspiration comes from one of his most classic models, the Mehari of the 70s. For now, Citroën has not given any indication about the production of this buggy.

The Citroën Ami is an electric microcar classified as quad and that therefore you do not need a driver’s license but you do need to be 15 years old. Since May of this year, it has been on sale from 7,200 euros (in Spain) and its purchase can only be made through the internet. Assemble an electric motor of 6 kW power, which propels it to a maximum speed limited to 45 km / h, and a battery capable of reaching 75 kilometers of autonomy (WMTC) and recharges in three hours from a normal household socket.

In the version presented by Citroën as My Ami Buggy Concept, the doors have been removed and have been replaced by transparent tarps rainproof that can be removed, rolled up and stored behind the seats in special storage bags, as one of the many tributes to the mythical Mehari. These canvases have zippers that allow the passenger compartment to be closed.

On the side, Citroën has emphasized the “off-road” character of the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept.

The Ami Buggy incorporates a set of oversized chunky wheels equipped with off-road tires. It has crash bars at the front and rear, along with grilles that defend the headlights and pilots from accidental bumps. On the side, the Ami’s off-road silhouette is reinforced by wider wheel arches and tube-shaped footrests that run along the bottom of the doors.

The luggage rack and spare wheel the Buggy emphasize what Citroën describes as the concept’s “spirit of adventure”, while the LED light bar located in the techno increases the low luminosity offered by the standard headlights of the Ami. This light bar also includes a speaker which, according to Citroën, is perfect for “creating atmosphere around a campfire”.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept.

In the glass roof, in addition to carrying a spare wheel, two covers have been included that extend over the windshield in order to offer protection against adverse weather conditions. Provides shade in summer by protecting the rays of the midday sun.

At inside, the Ami Buggy has new Advanced Comfort seat cushions whose foam has been increased from the standard 35 mm to 70 mm in this version. According to Citroën, they can be easily removed from the housing and are interchangeable and washable. They are manufactured by assembling two shells, one on top of the other, inspired by the design of a buoy, creating a link with the world of beach accessories.

The interior of the Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept has been redesigned with new storage compartments

At dashboard, the storage compartments have been specially redesigned for the My Ami Buggy Concept, including a matte gold metal bar above them that prevents objects from moving. Citroën has also designed a series of luggage that fits perfectly into the interior spaces of the Buggy. The fanny pack attaches to a magnet located in the center of the steering wheel, in addition to being able to be worn on the belt with a loop. A sailor’s bag with a flap has its own place reserved on the dashboard, taking up the storage space of a cabin bag. It is held at the bottom by a tubular structure to prevent it from falling. In the doors, and at the height of the seat, another extra storage space is integrated that can contain a large removable bag and can be opened from the inside.