Ciro Murayama – The Financier

The realization of mandate revocation process President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, scheduled for next year, hangs by a thread.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) will discuss this Friday a draft agreement to temporarily postpone the realization of this process at the request of the presiding counselor of the electoral body, Lorenzo Cordova, who argued a budget insufficiency due to the cut by almost 5 billion pesos for the year 2022.

“The majority supports the proposal that Lorenzo Córdova has launched, there will be the possibility of opening a door for it to be undone. The resources that the INE needs to install 161 thousand polling stations, and train 12 million people, which is what the law indicates to be polling station officials, are insufficient. We don’t even have to install the boxes, to carry out a serious exercise of revocation of the mandate ”, assured Ciro Murayama, electoral adviser of the INE, in an interview with Formula Group.

Murayama stressed that carrying out the consultation process for the revocation of the mandate would make the electoral processes of the country cheaper.

“We do not sympathize with the idea of ​​generating elections below legal standards, that is nonsense, see that in Mexico elections can be made cheap without quality standards to which we are already accustomed, making these exercises a kind of pantomime (…) We are not for the idea of ​​beginning to affect the quality of our electoral processes, if we do so now we would be generating a very delicate precedent in the face of the presidential elections of 2024 ″.

He clarified that “in order to avoid this cheapening, this deterioration of our electoral processes, we have gone to the Court first, and now, eventually, the door is opened to correct the decision that the Chamber of Deputies made in a very arbitrary way, to order us to hold elections. and not endow ourselves with the minimum resources to do it. As that was the position of the majority group in the Chamber, it could eventually be detrimental, and that is what we are seeking to promote with today’s agreement ”.

President López Obrador spoke this Friday in the ‘morning’ on the INE proposal.

“They are chicanadas, they are delaying tactics, they look like Huizacher lawyers, the fund has already been resolved, which was what mattered to us,” he said at a press conference from Tabasco.