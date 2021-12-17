Christmas for dummies – Levante-EMV

If there is something that identifies us with the vast majority of the international community, it is Christmas: the entire American continent, Europe, Oceania, much of Africa and even the distant Asian continent, where small communities of millions of inhabitants celebrate it. Christmas is a time that, beyond the personal situation of each individual in life, generates positivity and good intentions, in general. It is a social state of mind that transcends the religiosity – or non-religiosity – of each one, but which evidently contains that substrate of Christian morality, the most authentic, with which the majority of citizens commune: the one that places love in the center of everything.

We are living in a century of secularism and profound disengagement with the Church, but Europe is a swarm of traditions that peoples maintain tooth and nail. Is it that someone would think of supplanting the Carnival for the Festival of Masks? Is there a fool who believes that San Fermín can be called something else? Is it conceivable that Holy Week – recognized as Cultural Heritage – can be recognized as the festivities … of the andas, to say the least? I can’t imagine guiding our students to any corner of Europe where there is a Christian temple – thousands and thousands and majestic and with an international tourist claim – but hiding its origin … forbidden?

I will never forget that famous statement by Forest Gump – with the basic lights that a human being can have to walk through life -. Good old Tom Hanks used to say, “My mother told me that fools are those who speak nonsense.” Well, that, according to my humble opinion, there are a few, and increasingly radical, intolerant and irrational. I comment on this following the proposal of the European Commission on the advisability of not saying “Merry Christmas”, but a much more inclusive “Happy Holidays”, as if this holiday period had been born from a cabbage or had been brought by the stork of God Know where. The occurrence did not last two newscasts, but they released it there, just in case, like so many other occurrences that are released in the name of equality or inclusion, essential principles, by the way.

A people that denies its roots is an uprooted community that can never go through the natural process of building its new identity. Everything evolves and changes, but not censoring what we were, but assimilating it. I cannot imagine the Nordic peoples denying the Vikings for having been too violent and much less the Europeans disengaging us from Christmas, with a good part of their society still in tune with Christian values. What can I say? Sometimes I feel that our Europe – so tolerant and egalitarian – tolerates what is good for those who make the most noise and move the mass media. Those tolerant so intolerant, the ones Forest Gump was talking about.