Christmas: 10 classic movies to stream during the holidays

A Christmas tree, lights, dinners, gifts, family togetherness. Christmas It is the scene of many classic films, which are the favorites of adults and children to see during the end of the year parties. Next we will share a list with the 10 classic Christmas movies to watch this season on your favorite streaming platform.

1. LOVE ACTUALLY

With a cast of stars of the moment, “Love actually” is one of the favorite films by users during the Christmas. The film stars Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, among others.

The tape is available on Amazon Prime Video.

2. MY POOR ANGEL

The film starring Macaulay Culkin is a classic Christmas film. The first film, which has sequels and even remakes, tells the story of Kevin McCallister, who was forgotten at home, while his family left on a trip in a hurry. With just his skill and a few tricks up his sleeve, Kevin manages to defend his home from two clumsy burglars.

The tape is available on Disney +.

3. GREMLINS

The film directed by Chris Columbus and starring Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates. The story tells how Rand, an inventor, secretly buys a creature named Mogwai, who looks adorable, but must follow several rules: do not expose it to bright lights, do not give it water or get it wet, and never feed it after the midnight. However, not everything goes as it should, sparking a confrontation with the gremlins, hideous-looking monsters.

The tape is available on Netflix.

4. THE PROMISED GIFT

The film starring Arnold Scwarznegger is a classic movie to watch in Christmas. The story tells how Howard Langston, a businessman, promises his son the Turboman doll for Christmas, which will be quite a journey for the father. Will he be able to arrive with the promised gift?

The movie can be seen on Disney +.

5. CHRISTMAS STORY

The story written by Charles Dickens has had various adaptations in the cinema: from dark versions to the more familiar ones made by Disney.

Some of them can be seen on Disney +.

6. THE POLAR EXPRESS

The 2004 film tells the story of a boy who tries to hear Santa’s chimes when he gets home. It is a version of “A Christmas Carol”, the most famous story of the Christmas.

The tape can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

7. THE HOLIDAY

“The Break” is a film starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law. The story tells how two women exchange homes during Christmas, leading them to live new adventures.

The tape can be seen on Netflix.

8. THE STRANGE WORLD OF JACK

The film directed by Tim Burton tells the story of Jack Skellington who kidnaps Santa Claus and creates his own version of the Christmas.

The tape can be seen on Disney +.

9. THE GRINCH

Two versions of this classic Christmas tape can be seen in streaming. The story tells how they live the Christmas in Villa Who and how everything is focused on gifts, leaving aside the true meaning of the holidays. The Grinch, very much in his style, makes them reflect.

The tape is available on Netflix.

10. IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE

The 1947 film tells the story of George Bailey, manager of a small family bank, who despite all the difficulties manages to continue.

The tape can be seen on Google Play

