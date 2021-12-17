Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child | Famous
The famous couple has not said anything about the news, but the magazine reported that it confirmed it with several sources.
The actor from movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ married Katherine in June 2019 in Montecito, California, after divorcing actress Anna Faris, with whom he has a nine-year-old son, Jack.
The next offspring of the marriage will also be the second grandson from journalist Maria Shriver, niece of former President John F. Kennedy, and former California Governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The emotional birthday message
“Happy birthday darling! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and partner. Just I can’t imagine how lost I would be without you. You are beautiful, tough, reasonable, quite attentive, incredibly intelligent, you are a true boss, always determined and you communicate like no one else can, “the artist wrote on Monday, December 13, on Instagram.
In his message, Chris posted several photos of Katherine riding in a boat and said that “they fit so perfectly in each other’s lives that our union is a daily reminder that God is taking care of us.”
Chris Pratt’s wish is coming true
The actor confessed two years ago that wanted to have “many children“” Maybe spending less time working, more time enjoying life, “he stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I always want to be that guy who works to live, doesn’t live to work. I think (I want to spend) a lot of time on the ranch and a lot of time fishing a lot and watching a lot of sun falls.”
The controversy of Chris Pratt and his son
Chris was shocked online last month after thanking Katherine for giving him a “healthy daughter.” Many netizens misinterpreted his comment because his son Jack, whom he had with Anna Faris, has had several operations due to being born premature.