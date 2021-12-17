Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, are expecting their second child

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, will have their second child in the next few months. as published by the magazine People. The protagonists have not yet confirmed it and their representatives have not wanted to comment on the news with the aforementioned publication. Actor and eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who got married in June 2019, will add one more member to their family, since they have a girl in common, Lyla maria, 16 months. The protagonist of Jurassic World, besidesyes, He has a child, Jack, 9 years old, with his ex-wife, also actress Anna Faris, with whom he was married for 8 years. Since they welcomed their first little girl, they have both been great fathers and the writer has devoted herself entirely to motherhood, since she has been showing on her social profiles a kind of weekly program focused on babies and childcare. be a mother named BDA Baby.

For its part, Chris Pratt has commented on numerous occasions about his intentions to be a large family. In fact, the actor told AND! News Last summer he “would love” to have more children with his wife, joking that he is open to having “as many God can provide”. “We will. I’ll probably have to talk to Katherine about this, but it’s in my plans,” she added. The exciting good news comes just three days after the 42-year-old actor congratulated his wife on her 32nd birthday with precious words. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart! You are a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner. I just can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you“, the interpreter began next to a photograph in which she smiles when she comes out of taking a bath in the sea.

The actor also flatters the figure of his wife and assures that thanks to her he has been able to grow as a person over the years. “You are beautiful, patient, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily intelligent, you are a well-rounded boss, eternally motivated, and you communicate like no other person. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so fundamental in my growth during the last years“she wrote, adding that they fit so perfectly in life that their union is a daily reminder that God is taking care of them.

But not only that, Pratt says that rowing towards the same side and with the circumstances that they have had to live is a task that he cannot and does not want to do alone, so he has to thank her for always being at his hand. “Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I am very grateful for the harmony that you continually bring to our home. I love you so much honey“, the interpreter finished.





