Chris Hemsworth, hero for a new era

Born in Australia, soon his acting career was successful and he moved to the United States where he filmed Star Trek and shortly after he gained world fame when he entered the Marvel universe with Thor (2011), then the Avengers films and successful box offices would come, recently movies like Ghostbuster and Men in Black: International.

In 2020, he starred in ‘Extraction’, Netflix’s largest and most watched original film, with nearly 100 million viewers. More recently, the highlight news is that Chris Hemsworth is coming into the spotlight as the international face of BOSS, with a new campaign for Spring / Summer 2021. As the brand’s first global ambassador, the Hollywood actor will headline fashion campaigns for the next two years.

Along with his superstar status, Chris Hemsworth is a dedicated environmentalist and strategically leverages his popularity to draw attention to climate change and species protection. He is a committed actor and sensitive to the problems of climate change and the need to take care of the planet.