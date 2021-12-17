Chris Hemsworth did appear in the Loki series but you didn’t realize it

Chapter 5 of the series of Loki so far it has been the favorite of most fans. We are sure that much of that great taste in the mouth after the chapter was due to the number of references that appeared within it. Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays Thor, also appeared in the world of Kid Loki and you may not even realize it.

The director of Loki, Kate Herron, confessed that they wanted to go beyond the simple reference of Throg (Thor frog, locked in a jar and buried) and got Hemsworth to help them for that variant of the God of Thunder. This data was confirmed during his participation in the podcast For All Nerds.

“It was really fun (set so many easter eggs in chapter 5), and obviously Throg… joking with him. I filmed Chris Hemsworth for it by the way. It was just his voice screaming “ Kate Herron revealed with a laugh.

Chris Hemsworth growled for his frog-shaped variant in the Loki series

Chris Hemsworth is completely comfortable with his current relationship with Marvel. Unlike Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow, currently there is nothing to indicate that Thor has come to some kind of an end to his development as a character. The God of Thunder will return to Thor: Love & Thunder, movie that promises to be even crazier than Thor: Ragnarok thanks to the return of director Taika Waititi.

What’s more, due to the Loki series and the arrival of time variants, we now know that there are more versions of this pair of brothers that we would like to see in action. The universe for Thor has just been incredibly expanded thanks to this fact, the looming multiverses and even space travel alongside The Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, Chris Hemsworth would lend his voice to a hypothetical Thor frog for his partner Tom Hiddleston’s series.

Now that we know that Thor was in chapter 5 of LokiWe can’t help but appreciate the care with which these new directors are treating the series that make up phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

