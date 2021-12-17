Chris Hemsworth changes his look again in Thor 4: Love and Thunder

MADRID, Apr 14. (CultureOcio) –

It seems that Thor will wear different looks in Love and Thunder. After the photos of the filming set that showed the God of Thunder in eighties clothes, and the confirmed return of the ‘Fat Thor’ From Endgame, now a new video reveals that the iconic blond mane of the Asgardian is back, after his haircut in Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a video on Instagram from Australia, where the filming of Love and Thunder is currently taking place. In it, the actor appears training boxing with his son, whom he presents as “the new champion of the universeBut what’s interesting, in addition to Hemsworth’s remarkable physical form, is the return of Thor’s iconic mane.

This change in appearance, or rather return to its essence, is very significant for Thor, since the last time he appeared was in Endgame, where after the click of Thanos had gotten carried away and was very deteriorated, with a belly and greasy hair.

It seems that the God of Thunder is returning to his being for what is quite possibly his last adventure, since all signs indicate that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will become the female version of Thor in Phase 4 of the MCU.

Details of Thor: Love and Thunder They are scarce, but the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyria by Tessa Thompson, has been confirmed, Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the Butcher and Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy as special cameos, among other surprises.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2022.