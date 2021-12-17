Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki take Instagram by storm with their most hilarious dance

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are one of the most solid and attractive couples in Hollywood. Handsome, famous, rich, and with a seemingly dreamy family life in their Australian mansion, it would be easy to envy the marriage if it weren’t for his innate sympathy and his knack for joking and not taking himself too seriously. And nothing like his dances on social media to prove it.

Hemsworth and Pataky have repeatedly made clear his taste for theme parties and his passion for two-band choreography. And this weekend they have had the opportunity to enjoy the first and to make an exhibition of the second again.

The actors went on Sunday to an exclusive and luxurious property to enjoy with a group of friends a ‘white evening’, enlivened by live music from popular Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers. Among the guests were, among others, Chris’s brother, Liam Hemsworth or Matt Damon, a close friend of the couple.

But before getting fully into the glamor of the celebration, Hemsworth and Pataky were filmed dancing on the spectacular terrace of the place. While the Spanish gave a new lesson in well-executed movements, the Australian could not prevent his most mischievous side from showing, stringing together a series of exaggerated hip contortions that culminated in a backside twist. “With these dance moves, how am I going to say no?”Pataky wrote when sharing the funny moment on his Instagram profile.

“You are the best”, “The most adorable couple in the world”, “I love how cute and funny they are”, “Chris parts it”, “You are wonderful”, “Chris has the same dance moves as Thor”, their fans have written in the publication, which has collected, in less than 12 hours, more than a million and a half ‘likes’.