Chivas fans campaign in networks against the directive due to lack of reinforcements

The Chivas fans warned that they will not buy any product or service from the team, in case quality signings are not made

Given the lack of movements in the current transfer market, the Chivas fans began a campaign against the team’s management, due to their annoyance over the absence of new players for the Clausura 2022.

Through a statement that circulates on social networks, Guadalajara fans threatened the board of directors not to purchase any product or service from the team, in case the leadership does not obtain quality reinforcements for the next campaign.

Chivas Shield Imago7

“Chivas fans are not willing to purchase any product or service from the institution, if the directive does not present quality reinforcements. The bad sports management is not the fault of the fans and the great history of the club, ”the statement reads.

Ricardo Peláez signed as sports director of Chivas in October 2019 and facing the Clausura 2020, the manager presented eight reinforcements: Alexis Peña, Cristian Calderón, Jesús Angulo, José Juan Macías, Uriel Antuna, José Madueña, Víctor Guzmán and José Juan Vázquez.

After the millionaire investment by the board made almost two years ago, Ricardo Peláez has not presented any signings, but homegrown players who have returned to the institution, after concluding their assignment with other clubs.

In March 2020, months after his presentation as sports director, Ricardo Peláez warned that as the investment made would not be repeated during his tenure with Guadalajara.

“I am very excited about this tournament start; I would not say that I convinced them, I think that we all convinced ourselves that the best thing was to invest at the right time. This investment is not going to be repeated at least as long as I have to be. We have to produce players, very good talents are coming, we are incorporating them ”, he emphasized.