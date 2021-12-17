Chivas de Guadalajara will make one last attempt to hire Sebastián Córdova

Roberto Alvarado will become a new player of Chivas de Guadalajara in the next few hours. The rojiblanco team and Blue Cross have reached an agreement for the exchange involving the ‘Louse’ already Uriel antuna, who will finally leave the Herd after the frustrated barter with the America.

This negotiation with the azulcremas left both institutions “touched”, who reversed the operation after the difficulties that the “Brujo” made for his arrival at the Azteca Stadium. However, from the rojiblancas offices they are still interested in Sebastian Cordova, and a last attempt by the midfielder is not ruled out.

According to information from ESPN, from America they expect another attack from Chivas to take over Córdova. “Sources commented to ESPN that in America they do not rule out that Chivas will return to the load with a new offer for Córdova’s services, although they are clear that the only way for the midfielder to return to Verde Valle is by paying the footballer’s letter … “, you can read part of the information.

In another media they also refer to a last attempt by the Flock to hire the ’10’ from Las Águilas. According to information from the newspaper Récord, Chivas would also propose an exchange to America but with other players as a bargaining chip.

“After an agreement was not reached to barter soccer players, the people of the Flock have not completely ruled out the incorporation of the America youth squad and would make a new offer for the soccer player. The outlook is clear, In Guadalajara there is not much cash flow to be able to make hires, so they would insist on an exchange, although the name or names of the players involved have not been revealed. “, published the evening.