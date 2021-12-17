Chilean Alexis Sánchez would return to Barcelona

The Chilean striker, Alexis Sanchez he’s very close to going back to the club Barcelona, to become the luxury reinforcement for 2022, according to sources the operation is practically closed with Inter Milan that would receive Luuk de Jong, player who disappointed in the culé box.

Alexis Sánchez, 32 years old, already had a first stage in the Catalan team, since he played from 2011 to 2014, in that period he won the Spanish Super Cup (2011, 2013), the Copa del Rey and a title of LaLiga in the 2021-13 season.

Since the arrival of

Xavi Hernandez

to the technical direction of Barcelona, the rumors of possible returns to the culé box have been increasing, as the first signing was Dani alvesThat is why the hiring of the Chilean does not sound far-fetched, according to the Sport medium.

Triangulation to sign Alexis Sánchez

The currency would be De Jong, the Netherlands midfielder has not given the expected results and Sevilla, owner of his letter, would have no problem with the operation being completed.

Alexis Sánchez and his numbers with Barcelona

The Andean would return to Barcelona after a successful stint at Arsenal in England, Manchester United and Inter Milan in series A. He played with the Catalan team 141 games, had 47 annotations and had 35 assists.



Barcelona seeks to hire a forward

The Uruguayan forward

Edinson cavani

he would be in the sights of Barcelona to reach the team led by Xavi Hernández, this is gaining momentum, after the retirement of Sergio Agüero.

The Uruguayan could be a short-term solution, since the South American striker has a goal, presence in the area, knows how to play without the ball and builds on the attack, something that Barcleona has suffered in recent months, and its cost is quite a lot. viable for the financial situation of the club (6 million euros).