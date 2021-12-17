Celebrity Parties: From Jennifer Aniston to Michelle Pfeiffer: The Hollywood Reporter

It seemed impossible that after the wave of celebrities who flocked to the Critic’s Choice Awards, other awards so close on the agenda were able to bring together such well-known faces as The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment has achieved. Proof that the landscape of celebrities is in a constant process of renewal is that there are prominent figures for every occasion, so while the Critics have been able to boast of having had figures such as Kim kardashian on its stage, the awards from The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment have not been left behind and have achieved that such relevant figures as Jennifer Aniston have not missed the match. Find out who attended the gala and, of course, what looks they have chosen to do so.

Michelle pfeiffer has opted for an elegant and sober ‘power suit’ of Celine x Hedi Slimane, a design selected by her stylist, the acclaimed Samantha mcmillen. We are fascinated by the idea of ​​wearing a suit with a basic cotton t-shirt to strip the whole of the seriousness that it sometimes confers, thus being a great alternative for company dinners.

Selma blair has collected her award dressed in a two-piece made up of a ‘cropped’ silhouette jacket and long midi pants of Thom brow. The pinstripe print, so common in the office, receives a breath of fresh air thanks to the silhouette of the design, renovating and avant-garde.

Jennifer garner has chosen a minidress with a cape silhouette Lanvin, she wears Jimmy Choo maxi boots and Anita Ko jewelry.

Maria Sharapova. (Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Maria Sharapova She wasn’t sure whether to go for a Chloé knit dress or a Gabriela Hearst two-tone puffed shoulder pad dress by Gabriela Hearst, but she finally settled on one of the fetish brands of American politics.

For its part, Maria bakalova Join the green suit fever by selecting this set of Bella Freud, to which it takes an even more colorful twist thanks to its red Louis Vuitton handbag.

Simone Ashley. (Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Simone Ashley, One of the actresses of the moment thanks to her role in ‘Sex Education’, she was betting on the brand that Alexa Chung and Kate Middleton fall in love with and that is in the closet of many people thanks to her collaboration with H&M: The Vampire’s Wife.

We continue with the television squad hand in hand with Rachel brosnahan, star of ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’, who chose an ‘ab flash’ design with a Dundas safari aesthetic that combines with shoes by Tamara Mellon.

Ashley Park. (Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Ashley Park, from ‘Emily in Paris’, chooses a total look from Dior’s spring-summer 2022 collection.

Maggie Gyllenhaal. (Getty Images / Charley Gallay)

We love how Maggie gyllenhaal adds maxiblazer to her floral dress from Rodarte’s autumn-winter 2021/2022 collection.

Camila Alves. (Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Impressive is the Gucci floral embroidered lace dress that wears Camila Alves.

Jennifer Morrison. (Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

The simplest, but no less elegant, has been Jennifer Morrison, who has worn a white Rebecca Taylor suit that combines with New Balance trainers.

Jennifer Aniston. (Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Did we say that Morrison was the easiest of the evening? We withdraw it! Jennifer Aniston, with her black strapless jumpsuit with flared trousers, was undoubtedly the most minimalist of the night.