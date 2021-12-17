Camila Cabello is identical to this famous and few noticed

The Internet is always rife with debates, some deeper than others. On this occasion, it happened with a photo in which some people confused Camila Cabello with Rosalía or Rosalía with Camila CabelloIt all depends on where you look at it.

Although at first glance, for many they look nothing alike, the reality is that they have quite a few points in common: dark hair, brown skin, black eyes. All this added to a curious pose that makes some seem almost twins.

The photo of the controversy of Camila Cabello and Rosalía

It all started when, in an article in ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, a photo of Camila Cabello where she can be seen with a suit, a well-combed and long ponytail, red lips (hallmarks of Rosalia) and a pose “well in the flamenco style”.

Twitter user @jorgegenizz shared the photo writing: “Vertically is Rosalía, horizontally Camila Cabello”. Automatically, the bird’s social network exploded and the debate among users began.

According to the Internet, if you look at the image vertically it is Rosalía, while if you do it horizontally you see Camila Cabello, which is actually the star of this controversial photo.

He is not the only person he looks like

A few years ago, when Camila Cabello appeared on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, a fan did not hesitate to write: “Penelope Cruz or Camila Cabello.

We will probably never know. “. Automatically, all the followers began to respond saying that the resemblance, at least in that image, was really surprising.

That same year, Camila and Penelope met at the same event and decided to take a picture together. The singer decided to upload it to the networks by writing: “Guys, I have a confession, I have another sister … I love you Penelope.”

We have to admit that their resemblance is really impressive, especially if we think that no type of family bond unites them. Do you think Camila looks like any of the artists mentioned above?