Caitlyn Jenner is denied lunch for wearing ripped jeans

Caitlyn Jenner says he received “horrible service” when he visited the Beverly Hills hotel recently.

This week, the 72-year-old reality star criticized the prestigious Beverly Hills hotel on her Instagram story, claiming she was denied lunch at the hotel’s restaurant because she was wearing jeans that had a “small tear.”

“To hell with your awful service for not letting me eat lunch with this little tear in my jeans. Shame. Disgusting. I’ve been a patron for decades. Not anymore,” Jenner wrote of a photo of her jeans.

The former candidate for governor of California, also tagged the official Instagram accounts of the Beverly Hills Hotel and Dorchester Collection, the company that runs the famous hotel.

On the hotel’s website, the dress code for the Polo Lounge restaurant reads: “We encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped jeans, crop tops, casual clothing. men’s sleepwear, bathing suits and sleeveless shirts. “

The former Olympian later shared a screenshot of an article detailing the restaurant’s dress code, highlighting that the establishment encourages guests not to wear ripped denim, but does not prohibit the item of clothing.

The Beverly Hills hotel has come under various criticisms in the past.

In 2019, celebrities such as George Clooney, Ellen DeGeneres and Elton John called for a boycott of the establishment and other luxury properties owned by the island nation of Brunei following the enactment of highly restrictive religious laws that punish adultery and homosexuality with death for stoning.

“Every time we stay, hold meetings or dine at any of these nine hotels, we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip their own citizens to death for being gay or accused of adultery,” said Clooney . , 60, wrote in a column for Deadline.

Through a namesake investment arm under its finance ministry, Brunei owns the following nine hotels through Dorchester Group Ltd: The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane in London, as well as Coworth Park in the UK; the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Bel-Air Hotel in California; the Hotel Plaza Athenee and Le Meurice in Paris; and, in Italy, the Hotel Eden and the Hotel Principe di Savoia.

In a statement, the Dorchester Collection, which manages the nine hotels, distanced itself from Brunei’s laws:

“The Dorchester Collection Code emphasizes equality, respect and integrity in all areas of our operation, and highly values ​​the people and cultural diversity among our guests and employees. Inclusion and diversity remain core beliefs, since that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination. “