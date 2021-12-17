Burning Man, Carmen Salinas film with Denzel Washington

Millennium Digital

Carmen Salinas died at the age of 82 on December 9, the actress had to be hospitalized for several weeks after a stroke. Throughout his career, Carmelita had the opportunity to participate in various soap operas, plays, as well as movies, but one of them opened the doors of Hollywood to him: Man on Fire.

Man on Fire is an action movie that premiered in 2004 and starred Denzel Washington, as well as Dakota Fanning, who at the time was a girl. Carmen Salinas also participated in this production.

The film tells the story of John Creasy, a former CIA agent who accepts the job of protecting Lupita Ramos, a girl whose parents have received kidnapping threats.

In Man on Fire, Carmen Salinas played a small role, but one that undoubtedly made her work in a Hollywood production for the first time. Among other Mexican actors who participated in the film are: Jesús Ochoa, Mario Zaragoza, Roberto Sosa and Angelina Peláez. Also, that Puerto Rican Marc Anthony also made an appearance.

Denzel Washington talks about Carmen Salinas

After the premiere of the film, Denzel Washington gave several interviews and in one of them he was asked about what it was like to work with Carmen Salinas. The actor recalled that on one occasion the actress cried when remembering her son Pedro, who died in 1994.

“Her son died because she was very sad for a few days. In the middle of a scene she started crying talking about her son, she brought me her album, but she is a great star ”.

Finally, Denzel said that I was surprised after seeing the success of Carmen Salinas, whom he described as a pretty woman.

“A very pretty lady, she had more people walking around her than me, wow Who is she? She is a great star of soap operas, theater and everything ”.

