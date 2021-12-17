Britney Spears: a Los Angeles judge orders the immediate end of parental legal guardianship over the singer

Drafting

BBC News World

13 November 2021

Image source, Reuters

“The best of days!”

Britney Spears could not hide her excitement after the announcement of the end of the legal guardianship that has controlled many aspects of her life for the last 13 years.

“My God, I love my fans so much, it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day !!!”, the American singer wrote in a message dedicated to her 35 million followers on Instagram.

The 39-year-old star used the hashtag #FreedBritney (“Britney released”), alluding to the popular #FreeBritney that his fans around the world used to call for an end to parental custody.

Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny ended this Friday effective immediately to the legal guardianship established by the artist’s father in 2008.

Dozens of fans gathered outside the courthouse to show their support for Spears, who repeatedly denounced the guardianship as abusive.

A long process

The father, Jamie Spears, has said in the past that guardianship was “necessary” but agreed that now is the time to let the singer “regain control of her life”.

“Her life was a disaster, and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial suffering,” the father’s attorneys alleged in previous legal documents.

The guardianship gave Jamie Spears power over the singer’s finances and artistic decisions, as well as other important personal matters, such as visits with her teenage children or the possibility of being able to remarry.

On Monday, the singer of hits like Baby One More Time Y Toxic wrote on Instagram that he had not prayed for something so strongly in his life.

“I know I’ve said some things in my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry, but I’m human… and I think you guys would feel the same if you were me!”

Image source, Getty Images Caption, Fans celebrated the announcement of the end of legal guardianship over Britney Spears outside court.

In a court appearance in June, the star asked the judge to end that “abusive” agreed and said he was “traumatized”.

Spears said she was drugged and forced to act against her will, and that she was prevented from remarrying and having more children.

His strong testimony made the father agree to step aside.

Without opposition

A legal guardianship is used for people who cannot make their own decisions and in this case it was adopted because of concerns about Spears’ mental health.

Image source, IMDB / Getty Images

This Friday, Judge Penny of the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled in favor of the singer’s petition, without opposition from any of the parties involved.

As part of the resolution, the magistrate said that the accountant who acts as temporary guardian, John Zabel, must preserve some powers to resolve pending financial matters.