Britney Spears: a Los Angeles judge orders the immediate end of parental legal guardianship over the singer

Britney Spears

“The best of days!”

Britney Spears could not hide her excitement after the announcement of the end of the legal guardianship that has controlled many aspects of her life for the last 13 years.

“My God, I love my fans so much, it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day !!!”, the American singer wrote in a message dedicated to her 35 million followers on Instagram.

The 39-year-old star used the hashtag #FreedBritney (“Britney released”), alluding to the popular #FreeBritney that his fans around the world used to call for an end to parental custody.

