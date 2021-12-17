Britney jokes on Instagram about a new member of her family

Farewell to Britney Spears’ tutelage after 13 years 5:21

(CNN) – Britney Spears seems to have welcomed a new member of her family.

The singer joked on Instagram this Wednesday with her followers by posting a video of herself rocking what appeared to be a baby. But with her back to the camera while holding a bottle.

And he wrote: “New addition to the family. Guess if it’s a boy or a girl. Thanks again baby @samasghari !!!!”

The video has amassed more than 1.1 million likes from his followers.

Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have spoken openly about their desire to expand their family. Spears said during court testimony this summer that she wanted to have a baby, but that her legal guardianship forbade her to stop using birth control.

Last month, the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram: “I’m thinking of having another baby!”

Spears, 40, has some fans thinking that she may be a furry baby and that she has welcomed a new puppy into her home.

She has two teenage children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.