Board of Governors of Banco de México increases the interest rate by 50 points to 5.50%

The Governing Board of Bank of Mexico increased the funding rate by 50 basis points, to leave it at 5.50%, in a majority decision.

Only one member of the Board, the deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel, asked for an increase of a quarter of a point, a position that he assumes for the first time because in the four previous announcements he asked to leave it unchanged. The rest of the members voted in favor of the increase of half a point.

“The Governing Board evaluated the magnitude and diversity of the shocks that have affected inflation and the factors that determine it, as well as the risk that price formation will be contaminated and the challenges due to the tightening of monetary and financial conditions. global. Based on this, it decided on this occasion to increase the objective of the Interbank Interest Rate one day, “they said in the statement.

With this decision, five consecutive increases in the rate are spun and it is the first time that the rate has been increased by half a percentage point since February 2017. At that time, they brought the rate to 6.25 basis points.

In the last monetary announcement of the year, which is also the last participation of Governor Alejandro Díaz de León in the decision, they again modified the inflation expectations for this year and for the next, so that the forecast for the end of 2021 is a variation of 7.1% which is higher than the 6.8% estimated by themselves in November.

Inflation, focus of concern

From New York, the senior director of sovereigns for America at Fitch Ratings, Charles Seville, commented that “the statement shows Banco de México’s concern about the acceleration of inflation, especially underlying inflation,”.

According to the analyst, a reaction to the possible secondary effects of the monetary tightening of the US monetary policy can also be identified, which is assumed to occur faster than previously estimated.

And finally, consider that the policy rate was raised to keep pace with the core inflation forecast for 2022, which was substantially revised upward.

Indeed, according to the table of expectations that accompanies the announcement, they estimate that core inflation will close the last quarter of 2022 at 4.1%, a variation that is above the estimate in November, which was 3.5 percent.

The underlying is the measurement that incorporates only the prices of goods and services that do not usually present seasonal volatility or due to administrative decisions.

Just one time

Furthermore, the chief economist for Latin America at Credit Suisse, Alonso Cervera, who was one of the few strategists who anticipated an increase of 50 points, stressed that when the Bank of Mexico He pointed out that said increase in the rate was “for this occasion, it is an effort so that the public does not conclude that this will be the new rate of rate hikes for next year.”

“My central scenario is that in the first meeting of 2022, the increase will again be 25 basis points, and that the increase will accumulate in 2022 will be between 100 and 125 basis points,” he said.

If his forecasts are right again, the rate at the end of next year could be between 6.50 and 6.75 basis points.