BMV suspends Aeroméxico listing after falling 18% at the opening

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) suspended the trading of the shares of Aeroméxico Group, after they fell 18% during this session, accumulating their second day of heavy losses after announcing that a third party would initiate procedures to carry out a public offer to acquire papers.

The titles of Aeromexico, which since last year is in a restructuring process under the protection of the United States justice, were arrested when they were trading at 1.44 pesos, at 8:41 am, to carry out a volatility auction.

The acquisition offer would be carried out at 1 peso for each of the group’s outstanding papers to give existing shareholders the option to withdraw before capitalizing their liabilities, the company reported yesterday.

After the announcement, the shares of the firm, which operates the country’s main airline, fell 75.6% on Wednesday to 90 cents, a new all-time low, to end the day at 1.76 pesos.

Aeroméxico Group said it had no comment on the suspension. The Mexican stock exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.