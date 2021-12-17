Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: the losses continue and only two give gains

The major cryptocurrencies are slowly starting to rise in price. Bitcoin, the most valuable crypto in the entire ecosystem, It rose 2% in the last few hours and settled above $ 48,500.

A month ago, precisely on November 10, Bitcoin had reached a new all-time high of US $ 69,004.77 and since then, its price has fallen by around 28%, according to data from the Coingecko platform.

Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency on the crypto market, struggles to stay at $ 4,000 and is up 5%. However, its price remains low: Ether broke its own record on the same day as Bitcoin and its price reached $ 4,878.

Since then the price of the digital currency has not stopped falling and lost 16% of its value, according to the same source.

On the other hand, investors of other cryptos such as Binance Coin, Luna, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu also continue to have negative gains of 20%, 16%, 50%, and 60% respectively.

Avalanche and Kadena: What’s Behind the 2 Winning Cryptocurrencies

While the crypto ecosystem is in recession, there are alternatives to invest and continue to make a profit. Crypto Avalance and Kadena still offer positive returns to their investors.

Avalanche

It is a cryptocurrency that generated 18% gains in the last week.

It was created to compete with the Ethereum smart contract network. Developers can use Avalanche to create and develop decentralized applications such as investment protocols.

In addition, Avalanche promises interoperability between different blockchains and in the future, several blockchains may be connected to each other in the future.

In other words, this blockchain enables easy asset transfers between the Ethereum blockchain and the Avalanche blockchain.

Kadena

The Kadena token gave 38% profit in a matter of hours to its investors. It is a digital currency that was launched in 2016 by two Americans who worked at JP Morgan and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Behind cryptocurrency, there are several interconnected blockchains that were created so that companies and industries can use them to interoperate with each other.