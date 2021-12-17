Ben Affleck is left alone! Jennifer Garner’s friends disapprove of the actor’s comments

They don’t forgive Ben Affleck! After the comments that the actor made about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and your problem of alcoholism, the friends of the actress from “If I had 30” they reacted annoyed to Ben’s words and disapproved of everything he said, arguing that Garner has been the only person who has supported him at all times, even in his darkest days.

Since Ben Affleck “blamed” Jennifer Garner for her alcohol addiction problems, criticism and accusations have fallen like a Cold water bucket to the actor: recently he defended himself and said that “his feelings were hurt”; too Jennifer Lopez is upset with him because he criticizes his ex-wife and now, the Jennifer Garner’s friends also went against Ben and disapproved of his comments.

This is what Jennifer Garner’s friends said about Ben Affleck

Friends of Jennifer Garner who met Ben Affleck when he was a partner of the actress, they broke the silence and reacted to the controversial statements made by Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend; indicated that his words were “disgusting”, so reported Page Six. “Jen has been the only one to pick him up over and over again when he has done horrible things, fell off the car, or worse.”Added the source.

And not only that, but also He assured that if Garner supported him it was because he loves him. Another source shared his opinion and said that the actor’s comments are false: “Anyone who knows the behavior of an addict knows how false those comments can be, but particularly for Ben. It is one of AA’s first principles not to blame your illness. “

The Jennifer Garner’s friends assured that the actress has never spoken negatively about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for the deep respect he feels for the father of his children. The actor couple met and fell in love on the set of “Daredevil“in 2003 and they had three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.