Ben Affleck defends himself after criticism for what he said about his ex-wife

(CNN) – Ben Affleck is trying to set the record straight. After giving an extensive interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, Affleck faced negative reactions to some of the comments he made about his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner and how problems contributed to his alcoholism.

He said that if they hadn’t separated in 2015, “he would probably still be drinking.”

“It’s part of the reason I started drinking,” Affleck told Stern. “Because he was trapped.”

Affleck stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this Wednesday to clarify his statements. He said that after investigating why what he thought was an “honest” interview was causing a stir, he concluded that his words had turned into “clickbait.”

“They had literally taken the conversation I had for two hours and made it seem like I was saying the exact opposite of what I said,” he said. “I kept (talking) and said how much we respect and care for each other and we care about our children and we put them first and we go through our things. And they said I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that it was.” trapped “and they made me look like the worst, the most insensitive, the stupidest of guys.”

He added: “It’s not true. I don’t think so. It’s the exact opposite of who I am and what I believe.”

The “The Last Duel” star and Garner announced their breakup a day after their 10th anniversary and it was almost two years before they filed for divorce. The two have spoken several times about their collaborative approach to co-parenting their children.

After Kimmel pointed out that Affleck was irritated for talking about it, Affleck admitted, “It hurts my feelings, man.”