Banxico, firmer against inflation, raises rate to 5.5% – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) raised by 50 basis points the benchmark interest rate, to place it at 5.5 percent, and analysts foresee up to 200 more points of increases for next year.

The adjustment to the reference rate was surprising, since the consensus of analysts consulted by Bloomberg and Citibanamex estimated an increase of 25 points.

In its statement, the central bank indicated that the rate hike is due to pressure on the prices, and highlighted the fact that it eliminated the word ‘transitory’, to inflationary shocks.

“Global and domestic inflationary pressures continue to affect annual headline and core inflation, which in November registered 7.37 and 5.67 percent, respectively.”

See more inflation

The central bank again raised its forecasts for the inflation, and expects that in the fourth quarter of this year it will be at 7.1 percent, more than the 6.8 percent previously estimated. For the last quarter of 2022 he raised his forecast to 3.5 percent, from 3.3 percent.

Governor Alejandro Díaz de León and deputy governors Galia Borja, Irene Espinosa and Jonathan Heath voted in favor of the increase in the rate; Gerardo Esquivel voted for an increase of 25 points.

The deputy governor Jonathan Heath, noted that inflationary shocks, which have an important impact on the prices of the products, which create a more complicated scenario and therefore the Governing Board decided to increase the referral rate.

“I think we had to go out and give a strong signal that we are very concerned about this phenomenon (inflation) and we want to be accompanying it if it could reach a peak in the first quarter of the following year, which I think could happen before the absence of future shocks should start to decline. We must ensure that it is a convergent trajectory and eventually return to our goal of 3 percent, “he said during the closing of the week of Indices & ETFs of S&P DJI and BMV.

ESTIMATE MORE INCREASES

Given the adjustment in the rate, analysts foresee further increases and raised their forecasts.

Economists at Capital Economics raised their forecast from 6.0 to 7.5 percent, for which they expect a further increase of 200 points. Banorte foresees increases of 125 points in 2022 to 6.75 percent.

Pantheon Macroeconomics forecasts that the rate will reach 7.0 percent in the first half of next year and Goldman Sachs expects it to reach a level of 6.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Ve por Más anticipates that next year Banxico would apply at least three hikes of 25 basis points.

“We believe that more increases are coming in 2022. Although the statement is not committing itself to any specific monetary policy action, we believe that monetary normalization in the United States and growing inflationary pressures will pressure Banxico to further adjust its monetary policy. ”Said Pamela Díaz, BNP Paribas economist for Mexico.

Charles Seville, Fitch Ratings’ Americas Senior Director and Co-Leader of Sovereigns, agreed that the Fed’s normalization and recent inflation data led to Banxico to carry out this new hike.

Alejandra Marcos, Intercam’s director of analysis, said that “the message and the signal is clear, where Banxico is doing everything possible, within its power, to avoid the formation of second-order prices.”

Ricardo Aguilar, chief economist at Invex, commented that he sees the cycle of increases in the target rate as very likely to continue given the outlook posed by the central body itself.