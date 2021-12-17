Banxico estimates that it will close 2021 in … – El Financiero

Banco de México (Banxico) updated its inflation forecast upwards, stating that will close 2021 at 7.1 percent.

In its previous calculation, the Central Bank expected the indicator to be placed at 6.8 percent in the final stretch of the year.

Inflation in Mexico has reached levels not seen for two decades: in November it stood at 7.37 percent at an annual rate, higher than expected by analysts and reaching its highest level since January 2001.

Inflation has been pressured by the increase in food and energy prices.

In this way, the inflation add your ninth consecutive month out of target range set by the Bank of Mexico (3 percent, +/- one percentage point).

Banxico surprises with rate increase

It was taken for granted that the Central Bank would apply its fifth increase in a row to the interest rate. What ended up surprising was the magnitude since the majority of the Governing Board favored an increase of 50 basis points.

This is the first time that Banxico raises the benchmark by that percentage since February 2017.

All the elements of the Governing Board supported this rise with the exception of a deputy governor: Gerardo Esquivel. After accumulating four meetings voting against modifying the rate, this time the economist favored an increase, although only 25 basis points.