As time goes! Katy Perry feels old around the new generation of artists

U.S-. Time passes for everyone, even stars like Katy PerryHowever, it seems that it is difficult for her to accept it. At this point his songs have already become pop classics, some can generate nostalgia when listening to them. But the artist does not like at all that they refer to her themes in that way, since it makes her feel “old”.

Katy Perry appeared with Out Magazine to talk about his next residency in Las Vegas titled PLAY and shared how it feels to have his most iconic lyrics referenced in the music of younger artists. The interviewer explained to the singer that “a new generation of artists are inspired by her work,” to which the artist responded that she feels “old” seeing that her lyrics return in new songs.

Olivia rodrigo sing “Where’s my fucking teenage dream?” on the song Brutal from their debut album SOUR, in reference to the hit song Teenage dream from Perry, while Fletcher sample I Kissed a Girl on girls girls girls. “Honestly, I feel old! And grateful that she survived and grateful that she wasn’t dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, he’s going all the way back, “said the artist.

“Are things nostalgic? What? It feels like yesterday, especially when people say, ‘Oh my gosh, I used to listen to you when I was a kid,’ and they’re like adults with kids, ”he said. Perry. The artist added that it is “incredible” to see that her music is still identifiable even with the new generations. “It means that the music still resonates. It means that the message still rings true for people, ”the singer commented.

Perry He also shared his excitement for his upcoming Las Vegas residency, a show he described as the “most eccentric and eccentric show” he has ever done. “It’s going to be a feast for both the ears and the eyes and it’s like the most laughs I’ve ever had at rehearsal. My co-creators and collaborators and the dancers and the band, they’re all like, ‘This is the craziest idea,’ ”the artist confessed.