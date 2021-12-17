Arleth Terán, the real reason for the shooting of Salvador Cabañas?

Undoubtedly the bullet to Salvador Cabins It has been one of the most shocking episodes that the Mexican soccer. The dawn of December 25th The news generated a roar throughout the country, as the forward of the ‘Águilas’ of the America suffered an attack in a nightclub called Bar-Bar, located south of the Mexico City.

What was the reason for bullet to Cabañas?

As a result of that moment, different versions have circulated about the reason why Balderas Garza “JJ” ended up shooting the Paraguayan forward in the head. However, recently a version emerged which indicates that everything was demolished because Cabins messed with Arleth Teran. Curiously, this new trend is very close to one that was circulating at that time.

The journalist Anabel Hernandez relates in his book “Emma and the ladies of the Narco” that at that time the actress had a relationship with Edgar Valdez Villareal, better known as “La Barbie”, who belonged to the group of Balderas Garza.

Similarity of the versions

After making it known that he “JJ” was the one who shot Salvador Cabins, the authorities of the Mexico City they cited Silvia Irabien, “The Chiva”, who at that moment He had a sentimental relationship with the Paraguayan’s aggressor.

This action caused that in that same 2010 a blanket appeared on South Peripheral dedicated to the former member of Big brother, which carried a message supposedly from “The Barbie”.

“Chiva, you know how much I want to ‘JJ’ I told you to keep quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know what happened to this asshole was for messing with Aleth Teran and she is my old woman. Atte ´La Barbie´“it read on the blanket.

Version of Salvador Cabins

For his part, after various interviews, Salvador Cabins, has mentioned that that moment was not derived from some ´lio de skirts´, rather for one bet of a match between America and Monarcas Morelia.

“The reality is that in that game (Morelia). I had scored two or three goals, I think, and the team won, supposedly he bet against us (America) and that’s why it happened. I do not remember well, but it is as far as I remember, “he said. Cabins in interview.