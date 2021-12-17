Ariana Grande shared some super sweet photos with Dalton and her dogs

These photos of Ariana Grande and Dalton look like they were straight out of a chick flick!

Ariana Grande just offered fans a rare glimpse into her life as a newlywed to husband Dalton Gomez, and after three months of marriage, they are apparently still in a state of pure domestic bliss.

On Saturday, the singer shared a carousel of images of the couple from their first months as husband and wife on Instagram. “Some old, some new, but… I love them,” Ariana wrote along with the sweet snapshots, which included photos of the two of them inside their happy home.

In the first photo, we can see Ariana cutting onions in a look with jeans and a crop top, and in another shot of what appears to be the same day, the singer exchanged a hug with Gomez in the kitchen with a salt shaker in hand. . There are also several photos of the couple’s adorable puppies (Ariana is currently the mother of 10 rescued puppies), as well as a kissing selfie.

Ariana and Dalton began dating in January 2020 and got engaged less than a year later. In May, the couple tied the knot during a private ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. For the wedding, Ariana opted for a strapless silk Vera Wang gown and a bow veil. She accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond teardrop earrings and pulled her dark hair into a high ponytail.

“They got married,” his representative confirmed to People at the time. “It was small and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families could not be happier ”.

