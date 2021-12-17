Ariana Grande lives in fear because of her latest stalker

Singer Ariana Grande has petitioned a court to impose a permanent restraining order against his umpteenth stalker, an individual named Aharon brown who was arrested a few days ago after entering the exterior of the house of the interpreter knife in hand. The intruder was quickly intercepted by the interpreter’s security team, but the security agents ran a serious risk when they had to confront a man who was threatening them with a large knife.

Taking into account that the 28-year-old artist was inside the house when the event occurred and could perfectly hear the threats that her stalker uttered from the garden, it is understandable that Ariana He has directly resorted to the ordinary courts to end a nightmare that, according to the document he has provided to the court, began seven months ago. However, until the incident on September 9, the pop star had never been so close to the person who claims to want to kill her, actually her and her entire family.

“I live in fear, in fear for my safety and that of my family. I am concerned that Mr. Brown, without a restraining order, continues to approach my house with the intention of injuring or killing me and any member of my family”, reads an excerpt from the petition filed by the popular vocalist, to which the TMZ news portal has had access. On a provisional basis, the judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the defendant that will expire on October 5.

One of the testimonies that reinforce Ariana Grande’s arguments in order to achieve her goal has been provided by an agent who had to intervene in the improvised operation to arrest the harasser, who tried to flee from the crime scene despite the orders that the authorities gave him to surrender immediately. This policeman would already be familiar with the criminal profile of the accused and has indicated that, if released, Brown will not hesitate to return to the artist’s mansion.

FOUNTAIN: RSS