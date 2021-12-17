Are you leaving America? The enigmatic message of Roger Martínez on social networks

America continues with the profound changes in its squad and with its new transfer policy. In turn, you must be attentive to the amount of elements Not Formed in Mexico that you have in the template. The MX League It only accepts ten players (and eight summoned to each duel), so it should still part with a foreigner.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Although he is not one of the outsiders that the directive aims to give him an outlet, the constant offers and the tense relationship of the past mean that Roger Martinez be one of the players who can start in this passing market. In the last hours, some suggestive messages on social networks reinforced this idea.

In Instagram stories, he posted a message with double meaning: “Freedom is restricted by a number of groups and situations that restrict it. We are victims of their strength and interpretations that make us follow them like automatons that do not think on their own. It’s called: slavery. “

“They have a disorganized life and they don’t show it and make you believe that yours is worse. They still fill you with criticism and address items assuming they have opinions, solutions and decision authority for you. It is nothing but envy and frustration they feel for your aura, harmony, happiness and growth. This is what happens in our society “, added. Will it be destined for the directive?