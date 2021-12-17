Anne Hathaway, the reincarnation of Shakespeare’s wife, tells funny theory – The Sun of the Lagoon

Anne Hathaway is an actress who became famous for starring in films such as The Devil Wears Fashion and The Princess Diary, however, behind her public life there is a more mysterious one that links her directly with the poet William Shakespeare.

Yes, although it seems unreal, both are linked by a theory that is based on a love story similar to his best-known Romeo and Juliet work, which could well be a reincarnation of both. Here we tell you why?

The poet was born in 1564 at the time of the Renaissance, and he married a woman also named Anne Hathaway as the current actress. The love they had was so great that the theory says that he wrote to her before he died that “life is too short to only love you in one, I promise to look for you in the other.”

WHY DO THEY SAY THEY REINCARNATED?

After the death of him and his wife, nothing new happened, until the actress appeared in the spotlight of the entertainment world and in 2012 she married another actor and producer, Adam Shulman.

It was then that people began to connect the dots. The actress’s husband bears a strong resemblance to the poet, who married a woman of the same name as the actress. Could it be that the promise he made to his wife before he died was fulfilled?

Will the actress Anne Hathaway be the same one that William Shakespeare married and he reincarnated in Adam Shulman?

It is difficult to verify, the truth is that the similarities are shocking, since Shulman also has talents that can be compared with the poet, of course keeping the proper proportions, but in the end everything seems to fit.