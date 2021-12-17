Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in new series

Anne and Jared surprised their followers by being seen holding hands walking through the streets of Manhattan. On the one hand, Hathaway wears denim jeans and a white turtleneck sweater, while Leto wears a black blazer that combines perfectly with the look of his new dark hair.

And it is that the Oscar winners will be the protagonists of the new Apple series entitled WeCrashed, a story in which financial scandals will surround these characters with drama. In the new project, Hathaway and Leto will be seen together to provoke new emotions on the small screen.

This new story is a case of real life turned into fiction, since the plot is wrapped in the controversial American company WeWork, a company that hit the market in 2010 and attracted millions of people to hire their shared workspaces that until today Today they are still the most recognized in the world until some rumors of their bad practices arrived, even in 2019 they had millionaire losses to the extent of selling the brand.

There is still no precise data on the premiere, but what is certain is that this new dynamic duo will give a lot to talk about among their followers.