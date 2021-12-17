Animal Crossing: New Horizons is updated to version 2.0.4 – Nintenderos

A new update is now available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Specific, this version 2.0.4 of the game includes several fixes and adjustments that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. Among the fixes, the bug that appeared to show nudes to neighbors is removed.

You can check the list of news just below:

Problems solved:

Fixed an issue where the “ladder setup kit” could disappear when the game was saved with the “ladder setup kit” placed on the diagonal cliff in the third level of a cliff formation.

Fixed an issue where in “Seasonal Recipes” from DIY recipes, “Maple Leaf Carpet” and “Ice Tiles” were not displaying in the proper seasons.

Other fixes have also been made for a more enjoyable gameplay.

Fixed issues related to DLC:

The following issues related to the paid DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise have been fixed:

Fixed an issue where facility members wearing clothing that uses custom designs appeared to be wearing no clothing.

Fixed an issue related to the Catalog for displaying rooms, where loading the player’s facilities after visiting another player’s facility would cause members of the player’s facilities to appear as island residents visiting the facility.

Other fixes have also been made for a more enjoyable gameplay.

What do you think? Have you already updated it? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

