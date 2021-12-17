Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie Pitt, airport looks

The actress Angelina Jolie it has always been pure inspiration. Of course, on the red carpet at galas like The Oscars and at any of his film premieres, where he usually opts for luxury brands; but we almost like her more with her everyday outfits when she conquers us with basic and classic looks.

The American interpreter always has something of style to discover us, whether it is simply showing us how to wear boho silk pants in a winter look with a coat or including her children in those “outfits” that on many occasions are coordinated like the one she recently wore. in black with her sons Pax and Shiloh on a red carpet with a casual ‘dress code’. His latest “outfit” has been with his daughter Zahara in a demonstration of many of the trends this fall in two “airport looks“completely different.

It was in Washington, where the actress had come to chat with legislators on issues related to the rights of women and children in the United States, where we have seen them. To travel, Angelina opted for a long black coat, very elegant and flowing with wide sleeves. It is very comfortable and warm, and has a belt to adjust it to the waist and create a very feminine silhouette.

TheImageDirect.com

Under the coat, Angelina wore a gray midi dress with some flight and completed the look with a maxi bag beige Salvatore Ferragamo bag and sensible-heeled black leather ankle boots.

For her part, Zahara, who turns 17 in January, opted for a short coat in bronze color with glitters, “oversize” style, also with matching bow belt. I completed the look with some basic straight black pants, long-sleeved marbled T-shirt in light tones with ‘cut out’ details on the neckline, and very tight; and some classic white sneakers by Reebok.

TheImageDirect.com

