America interested in the services of the Atlas striker, Julio Furch

After making official the signing of Diego Valdes, the America club began to move to get his second incorporation. The areas you want to shore up in Coapa are the defense and the forward, as they are areas that have failed in the most important games of the Eagles in the last tournaments. It should be remembered that the last eliminations of the team, in local and international tournaments have been due to very specific failures by the central defense, while the offense has not been up to responding with annotations that tie or ahead of those led by Santiago Solari. It is known that some of the options contemplated by the directive of Santiago Banos They have fallen, but one that appeared surprisingly is already under negotiation.

It is the front center of the Club Atlas, Julius furch, attacker who scored the last penalty that gave the coveted title to the Academy, but that also had a dream semester with annotations in the most decisive moments, becoming a guarantee of goals for the Red and black. The reporter Elías Quijada of Octava Sports let it be known that there is a formal offer from America to become Furch, and in fact Federico Viñas would enter as a bargaining chip.

While some fans were happy to learn about this offer, others were upset, stating that July is on the end of his career to his 32 years of age, while others assured that his goals are enough to ensure that his signing would be vital in the search for the fourteenth star of the America club.

Julio Furch at Grita México 2021

Throughout the Regular Phase, Julius furch He was one of the most important men of the Club Atlas, playing little more than 90% of minutes possible, marking 6 goals in 17 games played, of which he started 16. Obviously, Diego Cocca has great confidence in what July can do, and let’s not forget that he was also champion with Santos Laguna, so he knows the demands of playing important games.