America and Atlas could set up a bomb exchange with Viñas and Furch

Julio Furch could be America’s next forward – Mexsport





THE AUTHOR OF THE GOAL OF THE ATLAS TITLE COULD BE THE NEW KILLER OF AMERICA

It seems that exchanges are all the rage in the MX League, juanáticos and although the Antuna-Córdova it was not armed, America he is preparing a new one with him Atlas for what Julius furch go to the ‘Aguilas’ and that Federico Viñas dress as ‘red and black’.

America would have already made an offer to get the services of Furch and in the operation they would include ‘Maraviñas’, according to Elías Quijada de la Eighth Sport; although for now there are no more details of this possible operation.

Attention ????, that if there is an offer for Julio Furch, by the @America club , Federico Viñas would enter the change. We will see if it takes place. – Elías Quijada (@eliasquijadag) December 17, 2021

Furch was one of the most outstanding players, author of the last penalty that gave the title to Atlas; while the Uruguayan from America lost prominence since the arrival of Solari. Who do you think will be the winner in this operation, Juanáticos?