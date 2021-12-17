Amber Heard is out of Aquaman 2 and Emilia Clarke enters, according to Forbes

MEXICO CITY.

After Johnny Depp was forced out of the Fantastic Beasts saga, many fans asked Warner Bros to do the same with Amber heard and Depp’s ex-wife, with whom he fights a bloody court battle with cross-abuse allegations, is cut off from Aquaman. Although at the moment Warner Bros has not commented on the matter, new information assures that Emilia Clarke will replace the actress.

Journalist Keith flamer is the author of an article for Forbes about Clarke’s sale of his California home in which he assumes that the former Game of Thrones star has signed on with Warner. “She also signed to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2,” the text reads.

For now, the company has not clarified if there is a link between Clarke and Aquaman 2. It should be noted that Heard will give life to Mera in Justice League by Zack Snyder, which will hit HBO on March 18.

Last year Heard’s detractors they started a petition from change.org to precipitate the firing of the actress. In addition, they proposed Clarke to give life to Mera and even some fan art came to light on the Internet imagining what the British would look like in the role.

Finished a piece that a had a little time for today. Mere @emiliaclarke Now back to seeing what GamePass has pic.twitter.com/aae8bFHbZp – BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 11, 2020

Heard claimed to have been the victim of mistreatment by Johnny Depp. However, Depp countered by claiming that it was Heard who had physically abused him. Supposedly she attacked him multiple times and even cut him in the hand with a broken vodka bottle. At the beginning of the year the actor presented some audios in which his ex-partner seemed to corroborate his story in various conversations.

Even The Hollywood Reporter reported that Depp had tried to convince Warner Bros. to dispense with Heard. “I want her to be replaced in the WB movie“, it is said that he asked.

After directing the first installment, James Wan will repeat as director Aquaman 2, which will feature Jason Momoa in the title role, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film is expected to hit theaters in December 2022.