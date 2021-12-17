All his Oscar nominations and awards

With the nominations to the Golden Globes, the 2022 Academy Awards are closer, and one of the names that always rings among the biggest names is that of Steven spielberg, who directed West side story (Love without barriers). Know the nominations and awards Oscar that this director has had.

Steven Spielberg’s Oscar nominations

Jaws was Steven Spielberg’s third feature film, and he achieved, among others nominations for Best Picture, in addition to being a film that achieved valuable box office numbers. However, Spielberg was not nominated as a director.

ENCOUNTERS IN THE THIRD PHASE (1977)

The nomination for best director came with this alien story. It is the only time that the Academy included the director, but without nominating the film.

SEARCH OF THE LOST ARK (1981)

This adventure film created one of the most relevant franchises in cinema. In this film Steven spielberg was part of the nominations to the OscarHowever, he did not manage to win the award for best director.

Again, Spielberg returned to science fiction, and successfully. Since with the story of the endearing alien, Steven was part of the nominations for Best Director at the awards Oscar of that year.

The film obtained nine nominations including film and director, and four technical Oscars; however, the award was not given to Steven.

This drama about racism went down in history at the Oscars in 1985. It is that the film where Steven spielberg tackled a much more mature tape, received 11 nominations to the Oscar, and did not win any of them. For this situation, she has the record of the ‘Big loser’ of the awards.

SCHINDLER’S LIST (1993)

Schindler’s List

In 1993 Steven spielberg finally it surpassed the category of ‘nominated’, to happen to the one of ‘Winner’. It was with this story about the Nazi Holocaust that the Academy decided to give him the accolade he so deserved.

SAVE SOLDIER RYAN (1998)

It took 5 years for the director to be nominated again, this time for the film about World War II that showed the harshness of the battle as never before seen in the cinema. This epic starring Tom Hanks earned him second Oscar as director.

The first decade of the 21st century gave Steven spielberg nominations for this film. He recounted a bloody and dramatic story in the best of Schindler’s ListHowever, he failed to win the Academy Award.

BATTLE HORSE (2011)

With Battle Horse, the award-winning director recounted a story from World War I, but without the drama achieved in his other films. 6 o’clock nominations to which he aspired, he did not win in any.

Lincoln gave him a serious chance of achieving a third Oscar, because the critics had received the film with the best of the scores. Had 12 nominations, but he only managed to win two Oscars, and

Steven spielberg

He left empty-handed.

THE BRIDGE OF SPIES (2015)

In The bridge of spies, Spielberg returned to direct Tom Hanks and got six nominations including Film, however, the directing role was not nominated, so he had no chance to compete for a Oscar.

THE PENTAGON FILES (2018)

The last romance of

Steven spielberg



with the prizes Oscar It was in the 2018 edition, when the film The Pentagon Archives He had nominations for Best Film and Best Actress, among others. However, the director did not compete in his category, so he must continue working to achieve the third statuette.

