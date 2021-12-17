All Android and iOS cell phones that stop working in 2022

In 2021, the number of cell phones in operation reached 15 billion globally And, according to the German aggregator Statista, in the next five years there will be around 18,220 smartphones worldwide.

In this context, the main cell phone manufacturers -such as Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Nokia, among others- they prepare year after year new releases with new features, higher capacity and longer battery life.

In addition, the latest cell phones to hit the market have 5G, the latest technology in wireless connectivity that promises faster connection speeds.

Along these lines, the same technology manufacturers announced that some cell phone models will stop receiving software updates and will be totally obsolete. Here are what they are.

The complete list of Android cell phones that will be obsolete in 2022

Google, the developer of the Android operating system, announced that all devices with Android operating system version 2.3.7 or lower will be obsolete and will not receive new updates in 2022.

According to the firm, these smartphones can be vulnerable to possible cyber attacks, since these operating systems are old and did not receive the latest security and privacy patches.

The phones that use this old version are:

• Archos 53 Platinum.

• HTC Desire 500.

• Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite.

• Samsung Galaxy Trend II.

• Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini.

• Caterpillar Cat B15.

• Sony Xperia M.

• Wiko Cink Five.

• Wiko Darknight.

• Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2.

• Huawei Ascend G740.

• ZTE Grand S Flex.

• Lenovo A820.

• Huawei Ascend Mate.

• ZTE V956.

• UMi X2.

• Huawei Ascend D2.

• Samsung Galaxy Core.

• Faea F1.

• THL W8.

• ZTE Grand X Quad v987.

• ZTE Grand Memo.

• Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

• LG Lucid 2.

• LG Optimus F7.

• LG Optimus L3 II Dual.

• LG Optimus F5.

• LG Optimus L5 II.

• LG Optimus L5 II Dual.

• LG Optimus L3 II.

• LG Optimus L7 II Dual.

• LG Optimus L7 II.

• LG Optimus F6.

• LG Enact.

• LG Optimus L4 II Dual.

• LG Optimus F3.

• LG Optimus L4 II.

• LG Optimus L2 II.

• LG Optimus F3Q.

The complete list of iPhone cell phones that stop working in 2022

This week, Apple, the popular American brand, announced that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus They will stop receiving updates at the end of 2022 and their owners will not be able to request official repairs from the company.

Also, phones iPhone 4 (8 GB), iPhone 4S, iPhone 4S (8 GB), iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C they will cease to function permanently in 2022.