Aeroméxico registers a historic drop in the BMV; shares lose 52% at close

The actions of Aeromexico, which operates the largest airline in the country, closed this Thursday with a 52% drop in Mexican stock exchange (BMV), after the firm announced a public share purchase offer as part of its financial restructuring process.

The airline’s shares fell 52% to 1.79 pesos per share on the BMV at the close of the day, although they fell more than 73% during the session.

Aeromexico reported earlier in a statement that a company not related to the company will initiate procedures for a public offer for the acquisition of shares (OPA) voluntary.

The firm pointed out that the titles it owns Delta Airlines They will not be part of the OPA. For this reason, the offer will be made for 331 million shares, equivalent to 49% of the company’s current capital.

The company added that this offer will be made at a penny of a peso for each of the outstanding shares of Aeromexico, and that the transaction will allow new capital contributions to be obtained.

It is another step in the restructuring process that the company is undergoing under Chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy law, after it was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“These measures are conducive to the conclusion of the voluntary restructuring process of the Company under Chapter 11, once it is approved by the Court” in charge of the matter in the United States, the company said in the statement.

Analysts from the private firm Monex said in a report to their clients that the share price “will present a significant period of volatility during the next sessions, until the takeover bid is concluded and the agreements established in the restructuring plan are reached.”

They added that, however, this measure will allow the company “to maintain a favorable rhythm of operations.”

Other airlines in the region have also received punishment from the markets by announcing their restructuring plans.

The shares of the Chilean-Brazilian airline LATAM airlines -considered the largest in Latin America- fell 45% on November 29, two days after the company announced a financial reorganization plan for 8.19 billion dollars in its effort to get out of the crisis caused by the pandemic.

