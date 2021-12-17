‘A Quiet Place 2’: Marriage of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt was put at risk by a scene – Movie News

John Krasinski, director of ‘A Quiet Place: Part 2’ admits that his marriage was at stake due to a particular scene, in which he put his wife, Emily Blunt, in the middle of a dangerous sequence aboard a car .

Boy, did John Krasinski really want to go a step further while filming A Quiet Place: Part 2, so much so that he himself Admits he put his marriage on the line by asking his real-life wife Emily Blunt to do a dangerous scene in which he had to drive in reverse while a truck followed him in front at about 40 miles per hour. The actor and director admits that it was a bit risky to convince his wife to do this scene, but they were finally able to pull it off:

“Emily’s (trick) is so real that I think I risked my marriage when I put her in the car,” confessed the protagonist of The Office to Cinemablend: “When I was explaining to him the beginning of all the things that were going to happen, I told him: ‘You are going to hit this double. That car is going to come within a meter of you. And then this bus is actually going to clock 40 miles per hour. ‘His face fell and he said,’ But not really. And I said, ‘No, no, the bus is coming towards you 40 miles away. That is a real bus. And that bus crashes into that car, and all of that is totally real. ‘

The problem is that not only did he have to convince his wife, but there were also children involved at the time, as both Noah Jupe and the little boy behind Beau were inside the car at the scene: “Emily, God loves her, still got in the car, but there are small children in the car. Marcus is in the car. There is no switch. There is nothing. And to go to those parents and say, ‘I promise you the trick, the safety of Paramount and the stuntmen, everyone has approved of this. All of this is possible, ‘”Krasinski noted: “We had that bus one hair from being able to stop. He had all these special breaks so we could stop really fast. So it’s three weeks of rehearsal for one minute of shooting ”.

Finally, after so much preparation for this scene, Emily Blunt decided to do it and what a thing, since it was the first sequence they recorded: “I said to Emily: ‘Do you want to do it once?’ And she is amazing. She said: ‘No. Just put me in it. ‘ And that shot that’s in the movie is his first story. So she’s really saying ‘Jesus Christ’ and ‘OMG. OMG ‘, because I had no idea. It’s like going on the best roller coaster of your life. That was the first take we did. “

That is how the sequence was filmed that we can even see in one of the trailers, since it is a flashback to day 1 of the monster invasion and featuring the Abbott family speeding out of the city to avoid being victimized by creatures with hypersensitive ears. Remember that A Silent Place: Part 2 premieres in theaters in Mexico on June 9, 2021, so there is less and less to launch.