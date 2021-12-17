A post-credits scene from ‘Spider-Man: No Road Home’ debuts a Mexican in the MCU – movie news

‘Spider-Man: No way home’ shows, in its first post-credit scene, that Mexicans are even in the soup. Don’t believe us? If you have already seen the movie, you will know who we are talking about.

The first post-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Road Home left us with a couple of pretty messy surprises: Tom Hardy’s return as Venom and the debut of a compatriot in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the MCU, repeating the formula of seeing a familiar face in these films, it already happened with David Zepeda in Venom: Carnage released and now they add the star of AFC Richmond, from the multi-award-winning Apple TV + series, Ted Lasso, Christ Fernandez.

That’s right guys, the face of our beloved Dani Rojas and author of the famous phrase, “Soccer is life!”, is part of the new film by Tom Holland! And you may be wondering, what was he doing there? A natural choice, honestly, since the Jalisco man has become a celebrity since Jason Sudeikis added him to the British club’s lineup in the two seasons of the sports comedy, which is about to start filming its third part. If you wanted a Latino, he is the mainstream face of the moment.

If Tenoch Huerta is confirmed as The Submariner Namor, their names would be added to those of Adam Canto, Salma Hayek Y Natalia Córdova-Buckley, who participate in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Eternals Y Agents of SHIELD, respectively. In addition to keeping the issue of inclusion in mind, the presence of Argentine producer Victoria Alonso and the importance of the Mexican box office for many of Marvel’s titles may play a lot in our favor.

If you do not want to have more spoilers, apart from knowing that the Mexican is Spider-Man: No Way Home, It’s time to leave. In the scene, he’s a bartender who caters and tells Eddie Brock about the death of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the existence of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the five years that the victims of Thanos’s crack (Josh Brolin) were missing, that is, he narrated everything that happened with him famous Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



Apple TV + Cristo Fernández appears in Spider-Man: No way home.



When he starts talking about Peter Parker, Venom turns out to be one of the casts into the MCU universe (landed on a Mexican beach, according to Brock’s cap), a consequence of the multiverse fracture by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The symbiote confirms this by feeling how it slowly disappears, like the rest of the villains and the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who are sent back to their realities by the Supreme Sorcerer himself and a spell to remove the memory of who the man behind the mask is. from Spidey.

Venom yells, “no, not again, we just got here.” And it disappears. But a child of the symbiote remains on the bar and slides before the end of the scene. The closest entity, of course, is that of the barista and whose host he would use to meet Parker. It would be crazy to have a Mexican symbiote, don’t you think? Everything can be possible. In Venom and Spider-Man canon, there is no record of a Latino taken hostage by the alien, so it would be one of the adaptations of the cinematic universe.



Sony Pictures Will Cristo Fernández be a host of the symbiote?



Also, this manipulation of realities could bring back Carnage (Woody Harrelson), who was absurdly killed by Venom in the sequel. So the dream of having a close adaptation of Maximum Carnage may still stand. Also, let’s not forget that the symbiote is part of the Klyntar race, present in various realities and events in time. In other words, for the purposes of the multiverse, Venom would have already met Parker from the Maguire universe and Sam Raimi, specifically in Spider-Man 3; or in the future, in the case of having the adaptation of “Secret Wars”. What are your theories?