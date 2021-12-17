A possible retirement of Hamilton scares Mercedes: Would Bottas return?

Toto wolff has sounded the alarm: Lewis Hamilton could decide to withdraw from Formula 1 after what happened in the closing stages of the Abu Dhab GPi after the management of the safety car by the race management in charge of Michael Masi.

It was not just a comment from the Mercedes boss to set the tone for the world champion’s absence at last night’s FIA Gala in Paris, but a state of strong frustration arises on the part of the seven-time world champion, who is He felt disappointed to lose an eighth title that he already felt was his.

Will Lewis Hamilton leave the Formula 1 paddock? Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

All Mercedes personnel are on high alert because Hamilton has taken a few days to assess whether, after what happened at Yas Marina, Formula 1 still deserves its active presence in the Circus or if it would be better to end its adventure by avoiding a direct confrontation with George Russell.

Hamilton has no intention of blackmailing Mercedes, who have always supported him. On the contrary, his decision to withdraw the appeal against the FIA ​​was a gesture of relaxation that came from the hand of Lewis before the lawyers of the German company discussed at a summit in Stuttgart whether it was appropriate to continue the protest against the Federation. International.

And it will be interesting to see if the winner of the “Personality of the Year” award, who was provocatively absent from Paris, will be penalized by the FIA ​​for failing to comply with the F1 sporting regulations that require the presence of the top three in the championship. of pilots at the Gala.

If the FIA ​​allows the English to succeed in his absence, he will show once again a great weakness, according to which the written rules can be punctually “interpreted”, but if a fine or a reprimand does come, this could become the last straw. the glass and push Hamilton out of F1 even though he still has two years left on his contract with Mercedes.

For the top flight it would be a blow, given that the 2021 championship was based solely on the duel between Max and Lewis, but for Mercedes it would be a terrible blow, because with the market closed they would suddenly find themselves without their most successful and representative driver.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

It is true that in Brackley they can count on George Russell, who after three years of patient waiting in Williams will have his great opportunity to race for the 2022 title with the new ground effect cars, but who could be the eventual replacement of Hamilton if a surprising retirement consolidates?

The easiest option would be to promote Nick de Vries, Formula E champion with Mercedes and third driver for Brackley’s team in F1. But does it make sense to jump into the void with two drivers in your first year, or would it make more sense to call Valtteri Bottas back, asking Alfa Romeo to lend him a year? Let’s remember that the Finn already tried his new team this week. And then would an unexpected door also reopen for Antonio Giovinazzi? So many questions waiting for Lewis’s answer …