A new scholarship will help financially needy black medical students

Since the number of black students in medical schools and black doctors across the country is very small, Leonard and Louise Riggio are doing a great deal to solve this problem.

On December 14, it was announced that the couple have made a $ 5.6 million donation to Weill Cornell Medicine to create a scholarship for financially needy black medical students.

The Holcomb-Riggio Scholarship is named after Dr. Kevin Holcomb, Associate Dean of Admissions and Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology, and will award two enrolled students each year, covering the full cost of attending all four years of college. of Medicine.

“This scholarship is a small drop in a huge ocean. But we hope other people will see what we are doing and say, ‘This is a beautiful idea. We would like to join,’ or ‘We would like to do this ourselves,'” said Riggio, in a press release.

The scholarship is specifically aimed at increasing the number of black physicians in black communities and ultimately helping decrease the health disparities that have affected communities of color, especially of late due to the COVID-pandemic. 19.

According to 2019 data from the Association of American Medical Schools, only 5% of practicing physicians in the United States are black or African-American. The lack of black doctors in black communities has been shown to have dire consequences.

“The underrepresentation of black physicians is a critical factor in the increased burden of disease seen in the black community,” said Dr. Holcomb. “The Riggio and I realize that this is not a question of altruism: it is a question of life and death.”

Dr. Augustine MK Choi, Dean of the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine, noted that the multi-million dollar donation will provide the school with the means to offer superior medical training to a diverse group of students, with the goal of eliminating disparities. health and improve the quality of life.

“Diversity and mentorship are inextricably linked in this scholarship, illustrating the strength of what we can do when we come together as a community,” he said.

The new scholarship is part of the Weill Cornell Medicine’s fundraising campaign We’re changing medicine, launched last year to promote and synergize its institutional missions of caring, discovering and teaching.

This adds to Riggio’s longstanding commitment to social justice, equity and diversity, advocacy, and philanthropy.

“If you have an advantage, give it to someone else. Pay it off,” Riggio said. “There is nothing nobler than saving lives, and when you are a doctor, you not only save lives, you improve them.”