The biggest release of the year for Xbox and for the video game industry is already being enjoyed by the whole world. The return of the Master Chief in Halo Infinite is being a success, and 343 Industries has already received awards such as best game of the year by public vote at The Game Awards 2021. Halo Infinite has also ousted Call of Duty Warzone as one of the most played games and also tripled the number of players in Battlefield 2042.

While, with the release of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries confirmed that the cooperative mode of the campaign will not arrive until May 2022. We know firsthand that the Halo Infinite campaign is fantastic, but one of its biggest drawbacks right now is the lack of an option to enjoy story mode with friends. But luckily, it has now been discovered that a glitch allows us to play the Halo Infinite campaign in cooperative.

Fortunately, fans have found a glitch that allows us to play the Halo Infinite campaign in local co-op on Xbox. For this to happen, you have to make sure that you have started Halo Infinite with the console disconnected from the internet. The next step will be to connect a second controller, log in with an Xbox account, and load the campaign with the first controller.

Once we are inside the game, we will have to press the Start button, and exit it, then pressing Start with the second command, so that the divided screen is activated. In this way, a second Master Chief will appear so that you can easily enjoy the Halo Infinite campaign in company before your time. If for whatever reason you have not understood the explanation, then we are going to leave you with a video of the user current noble4 via Twitter.

There are some limitations to this unfinished version of the Halo Infinite cooperative campaign on Xbox, as the second player will not have a HUD and will experience broken lighting, plus the FOB and story missions will not work or progress properly. Although it is not the best in the world, this glitch allows us to play Halo Infinite in some way with friends before 343 Industries officially implements the cooperative mode.